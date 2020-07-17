Gregory Brian Ouellette, 32, formerly of Scituate, passed away July 12, 2020, in North Carolina, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully. He leaves behind his loving parents, Jim and Anne of Southport, NC, and three siblings, James and his wife Allison of Charlotte, NC, Jacqueline (Butterworth) and her husband Bryan of Holly Springs, NC, and Jeffrey and his fiance Ellie Osborn of London, England; loving uncle to his six nieces and nephews. Greg was a 2006 graduate of Scituate High School, where he excelled in both soccer and baseball. He was a natural on the mound and enjoyed playing baseball during both the regular and summer travel seasons. After high school, Greg joined the Army and found a new passion. Upon completing basic training at Fort Benning, he joined the National Guard, serving in units in Worcester and Braintree before moving to North Carolina to be closer to his family. Growing up in Scituate, Greg spent his youth enjoying the ocean and all it had to offer - fishing, boating, and skim-boarding on Peggotty Beach. Greg had many interests, including tennis, cooking and fixing cars. He had a profound love for animals, particularly his beloved dog Zoey. Services will be held at a future date in Scituate. Those wishing to remember Greg are asked to make a donation in his name to the North Shore Animal League America.



