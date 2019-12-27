Home

Gregory J. Keefe, 43, of Pembroke, passed away on December 24, 2019, after a year long battle with congestive heart failure. Greg was the loving son of Joyce (Dembroski) of Norwell and the late Joseph Keefe, proud father of Peyton, Douglas and Tyler Keefe, dear brother of Kristin Burns and her husband Ron of Newbury and Matthew Keefe and his wife Oksana of Hanson, beloved grandson of Lillian Dembroski of Springfield. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, December 29, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, (Route 53), Hanover. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 30 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover St, (Route 139), Hanover. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or to New England Donor Services, 60 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and to sign Gregory's online guestbook, visit www.Sullivan FuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019
