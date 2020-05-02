|
Gregory Keith "Greg" Rector, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was 60. Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and Quincy. The son of the late Jack R. and Margaret M. (Welch) Rector. Greg graduated from Quincy High School (1978). Greg's career was in law enforcement, as a correctional officer with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department. Greg enjoyed his career and the relationships he built throughout the years. In his spare time, he was a head Usher at St. Mary's Parish in Quincy. Greg enjoyed spending time with his family and walking Wollaston Beach. He loved Dunkin', gardening, watching the Red Sox and visiting Las Vegas. He was kind, loving, generous, selfless and good hearted. He will be missed by his aunts, uncle and many cousins as well as the many friends he met throughout his life. Greg was the devoted brother of Robert "Bob" Rector, his wife Marie Perfetti of Braintree and Sharon Rector of Germany. He was the loving uncle of Courtney Rector of Quincy and Nicole Rector of Germany. Funeral services will be held privately. Greg will be interred at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Greg may be sent to St. Mary's Parish, 115 Crescent St., Quincy, MA 02169. Although we cannot gather together with Gregory's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020