1/1
Guri Lubonja
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Guri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guri Lubonja, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5th, at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his loving and dedicated wife of 57 years, Pavlina, and two daughters. Born on January 12, 1939, in Korca, Albania, Guri was the only son of Marko and Vangjeli Lubonja and young brother to the late Olimbi Cepa, Meropi Opari and Fillareti Rembeci. He was the adoring father of Anila Trasha and her husband, Alfred, of Quincy, and Brunilda Shosho and her husband, Spiro, of Braintree. Guri was the dear grandfather, or gjyshi, to his four grandchildren: Emila Bradford of Quincy, Filip Shosho of Braintree, and Klaus Trasha and Ina Trasha of Weymouth. And, for this past year and a half, he was the proud great-grandfather to William and Eliana Bradford and Isabella Shosho. Guri is also survived by many nephews and nieces residing in the United States and Albania. Guri was given the nickname Bekriu by his friends at a young age - an honest description of his character. Guri was equally gregarious as he was generous. He loved spending time with family and socializing with friends and reminiscing of the old days. He blazed the trail for his children and grandchildren to start new and successful lives in America, a gift for which his family is forever indebted to him. His larger than life personality will be missed, but never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, July 9th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, on 74 Elm St. in Quincy. On Friday morning, there will be an intimate ceremony to be followed by a private burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in W. Quincy. Due to current events, a proper and traditional celebration of life will be hosted in the near future. Visitors will be allowed in as guided by staff in small numbers and social distancing will be maintained. Face masks must be worn per state and city regulations. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved