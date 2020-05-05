|
Guy Lester Southard, of Marshfield, passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Guy was the beloved husband of 70 years of Barbara A. Southard (deceased) and the loving father of Linda Ruth Collins, Ronald Drew Southard, David Lester Southard, Mark Carlton Southard, and Douglas Hill Southard. He also leaves three beloved daughters-in-law, 16 cherished grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many special nieces, nephews and special fury friends. A lifelong resident of Marshfield, Guy was a 1948 graduate of Marshfield High School, where he met his wife Bobby. Guy was the president of his graduating class. During his school years Guy played football, basketball and baseball and was a member of the glee club, yearbook staff and the drama department. Away from school Guy was an avid member of the 4H. Guy briefly attended college at University of Massachusetts. While he was raising his family, Guy owned his own painting company and later worked as a store manager at Raymond's in Scituate, Cohasset Hardware and Joseph's Hardware also of Scituate. Guy also found time during his busy life to open and run Southard's Restaurant on Route 139 in Marshfield, the Rochester Motel in New Hampshire, and served as the Director of the town's Recreation Department. Guy was also an avid golfer and lover of all Boston sports. A particular special moment for him was the breaking of the "Curse of the Bambino" when the Red Sox won the 2004 World Series title. Guy was the son of Guy L. Southard and Ellen Bartlett Southard both originally from Maine. He is survived by his sister Ellen Gelpke. Guy was predeceased by his sisters Beth Tory, Priscilla Fern and brothers Clayton, Everett and Ronnie Southard. Guy possessed an effervescent personality and always greeted everyone with an unforgettable smile. You truly felt as though you were the only person in the room when you were with him. He will forever be missed by his family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services which will be organized by the MacDonald Funeral Home of Marshfield will be held at a later date and time. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the at https://alz.org/. For online guest book and updated service information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 5, 2020