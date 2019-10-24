Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
1 Maquan St., Rte. 14
Hanson, MA
H. Jeanne Patts Obituary
Helen Jeanne Patts, 88, of Hanson died October 21, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of 53 years of Joseph J. Patts. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John Mahoney and Emma (Weibrecht). Jeanne worked as a librarian at the Hanson Public Library and Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy. She loved reading, traveling, dancing, spending time with family and friends, rooting for her Red Sox and Patriots and summers outside on her deck and in the pool - even if she never left the shallow end. Christmas was her favorite time of year and loved to decorate her beloved home for the holidays. Never thought as being old fashioned, she remained young at heart and spirit for all of her life. She loved and was loved by her family, friends, and neighbors. Jeanne is survived by her devoted children, Timothy Patts and his wife Maressa of Brookline and Kathleen Bowie and her husband Jay of Plymouth; special grandmother to Jason, Kaitlin and Emily and great-grandmother to Shea. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Mahoney, Dick Mahoney and sisters, Marie Rogers and Ruth Putnam. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Friday, October 25, from 8-8:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Rte. 14, Hanson, at 9 a.m. Burial in Fern Hill Cemetery. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019
