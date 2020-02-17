|
|
H. John Turley a long time Dorchester resident, died February 13, 2020, he was 83. The beloved husband of the late Carole (Hunt) Turley. Loving father of Karyn Turley-Pedretti of West Bridgewater and the late Donna Haskins. Brother of the late Patricia Miller. Devoted grandfather of Kimberly Haskins of Quincy and Hunter Pedretti of West Bridgewater. Great-grandfather of Isabella Haskins of Quincy. He is also survived by many nephews. John grew up in Dorchester, he worked at Burke Distributors for more than 45 years. He enjoyed watching Western movies, the three stooges and loved to sing Irish music. He enjoyed the simple things in life and found his happiness in socializing with family and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 -7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. His funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home. Burial will be private. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020