H. Marilyn "Honey" (Johnson) Koch of Weymouth passed away with her family by her side on May 29, 2019.

Marilyn was born in Quincy, to the late Edwin and Gertrude Johnson. She graduated from North Quincy High School as well as Hickox Business College.

Marilyn was married in 1953 and raised her family in North Weymouth. She was a woman of strong faith and an active parishioner at St. Jerome Church for 55 years.

She worked for many years as an executive secretary at Shriners Burn Hospital and Mass General as well as the Weymouth YMCA and MIT.

Marilyn was an honorary member of the Wessagussett Yacht Club. She was an avid gardener loving to have her hands in the earth and took care of the adopt-an-island (triangle) adjacent to her home for 25 years.

She loved a good game of Scrabble, and to watch her favorite games shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

She was a people person, loved having company and to sit talking with people on her porch overlooking Wessagussett Beach. She was a kind, sweet woman who always had something nice to say and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Koch, she was the loving mother of Debbie Jacobsen and her husband Kevin of Pembroke, Kerry Dunfey and her husband Bill of Plymouth, Pam Evans and her husband Randy of Kingston and the late David Koch and his surviving wife Vanessa; dear sister-in-law of Elaine Moriarty of Weymouth, Mary Johnson of Abington, Russell Erikson of Quincy; cherished grandmother to Adam, Devon, Kaitlyn, Michele, Mariah, Janine, Nicholas, Shane, Katelyn, Zachary and Kayla. She was also a special "Aunt Honey" to many. Predeceased by her siblings Ralph, Ronald, Rhona, Edwin and Robert Johnson, Beverly Erikson and Shirley Haas.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019