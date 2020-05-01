|
|
Mr. Harlow E. Jones, Jr, age 83, of Indian Trail, N.C., previous resident of Cohasset, Mass., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born in Warren, Mass., son to the late Harlow and Alice Jones. He was preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Barbara Keith and Betty Jones. Harlow graduated from Warren High School in 1955. He served in the Army from 1956 -1958. Harlow was a retiree of the U.S. Government, having spent over 40 years serving in posts throughout the world. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, playing cards, volunteering at Wampatuck State Park and Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, and keeping up with his many friends from around the country. He was thoughtful, loving, generous, and caring. He is survived by his children, Laurie (Bryan) Herboldsheimer of Potter, NE and Keith (Kathy) Jones of Indian Trail, N.C. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, JT and Ginny Herboldsheimer and Sami Jones. He had multiple nieces and nephews, and special friend Marlene Winn, of Cohasset, Mass. No service will be held at this time. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes spread over the graves of his parents in Brimfield, Mass. Condolences can be sent in care of Keith Jones, 4002 Sedgewick Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, N.C. 28112 is caring for the Jones Family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2020