|
|
Harold Frederick Flater, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Harold was a native of Winthrop, Massachusetts and a long time resident of Braintree. He was the beloved husband of Jean Ann (Black) Flater and devoted father of Michael G. Flater of Simsbury, CT, Timothy J. Flater of Braintree, Mary E. Flater of Quincy, and Robert F. Flater of Weymouth. He was the proud and much loved grandfather of Amelia, Tristan, Anders, and Albert and the dear brother of Reverend Gerald Flater, OMI of Tewksbury. He touched the lives of many nieces and nephews, family and friends. He is now reunited with his parents Albert and Geraldine (Fitzgerald) Flater of Winthrop, brother Albert Flater of Florida, sister Carol Heald of Connecticut, and sister Gertrude Flater and brother Robert Flater of Winthrop. Harold proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Leyte during the Korean War. In civilian life, he was an Aircraft Electrician, retiring after more than 35 years with Delta Airlines. Devoted to his Catholic faith, he taught religious education for more than 60 years and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be forever missed. Visiting hours were held at the Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, MA on Sunday, August 4, from 3-7 p.m. There was a gathering at the funeral home on Monday, August 5, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, MA at 10 a.m. Burial followed at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Harold Flater to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana- farber.org/gift.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019