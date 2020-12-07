Harold Joseph Mulqueeney, 78, of Quincy passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was the father of Ruth Schramm of CO, Ann Saucier and her husband Jim of Winchendon, Michelle Mulqueeney-Urick and her husband Joseph of NH and Charlene Bradley of Northborough. Grandfather of Joseph Michael Mulqueeney, Seth and Ashley Signa, Catherine and Elizabeth Urick and Kylie, Jamieson, Madelyn and Maclaren Bradley. Great-grandfather of Chrystopher. Brother of Mary MacDougal of FL and the late Dan and John "Jack" Mulqueeney. Harold is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Dave, Carol and Cindy Mulqueeney, Mike, Mark, Dennis and Jack Jr. Mulqueeney and Greg and Nancy MacDougal. He was a Vietnam veteran. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, Wednesday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Family and friends invited. Burial to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.



