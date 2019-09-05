|
|
Harold Mansfield of North Port, Fla., formerly of Carver and Plymouth, Mass., died peacefully with his family at his side, at the family home, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born in Plymouth, October 24, 1925, son of the late Lawrence and Hilda (Parken) Mansfield. He was educated in Plymouth schools and went on to the join the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving with the 390th Bomb Group during World War II. He flew 35 missions in the European theatre with his beloved crew of the B17 "Miss Lead". Harold retired from the Town of Plymouth School Department, where he worked as a painter and had also worked as a commercial data specialist at the First National Bank of Boston and South Shore National Bank. He was the husband of the late Dolores (Brenner) Mansfield. He is survived by his loving daughter, Claudia Furtado and her husband Jack of North Port, Fla.; brother, Lawrence Mansfield and his wife Edith of Plymouth; and sister, Lillian Cashman her husband Richard of East Bridgewater, Mass. Mr Mansfield is also survived by Winifred Mansfield, widow of his brother Walter; his sisters-in-law, Diane Pires and Diana Rakauskas; cherished grandfather of Adam Shaw and his wife Angela; and blessed best buddy and great-grandfather of Elliot Evan Shaw of Temecula, Calif. Also survived by several nieces and nephews; and cherished best friend of Harold and Dolores, Joyce Gallerani of Plymouth. Private services will be held with burial in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial donations may be made to the Nathan Hale Foundation, 116 Long Pond Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019