1/1
Harold Noyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Noyce, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with family by his side. Harold was raised in Roxbury and Weymouth. He graduated from Boston Trade High School then received an Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. Harold worked in Electronics throughout his life and retired from Foxboro Company in 2002. Harold married Nancy in 1979 and raised their family in Randolph then later moving to Weymouth. Harold enjoyed fishing and kayaking, summers with family on Cape Cod, and some trips to California after retirement. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Weymouth, serving in a number of ministries over the years. Harold is survived by his loving wife Nancy Noyce (Robbins) of Weymouth, and their daughter Linda Noyce of Weymouth, his children Dr. Rik Noyce of CA, Kenneth Noyce of Lakeville, his stepchildren Sharon Coon of Hanson, and Kenneth Murray of Weymouth, his grandchildren Caitlin, Michael, and Ethan, and his great-grandchildren Brayden, Alexa, and Jackson. Harold is also survived by his siblings Barbara Allison, Jeffrey Noyce, Philip Noyce, and Janice Roush, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral service for Harold on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am at First Baptist Church of Weymouth located at 40 West St. Weymouth, MA. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Baptist Church of Weymouth at www.fbcweymouth.org or the Amyloidosis Foundation at www.amyloidosis.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved