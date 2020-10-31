Harold Noyce, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with family by his side. Harold was raised in Roxbury and Weymouth. He graduated from Boston Trade High School then received an Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. Harold worked in Electronics throughout his life and retired from Foxboro Company in 2002. Harold married Nancy in 1979 and raised their family in Randolph then later moving to Weymouth. Harold enjoyed fishing and kayaking, summers with family on Cape Cod, and some trips to California after retirement. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Weymouth, serving in a number of ministries over the years. Harold is survived by his loving wife Nancy Noyce (Robbins) of Weymouth, and their daughter Linda Noyce of Weymouth, his children Dr. Rik Noyce of CA, Kenneth Noyce of Lakeville, his stepchildren Sharon Coon of Hanson, and Kenneth Murray of Weymouth, his grandchildren Caitlin, Michael, and Ethan, and his great-grandchildren Brayden, Alexa, and Jackson. Harold is also survived by his siblings Barbara Allison, Jeffrey Noyce, Philip Noyce, and Janice Roush, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral service for Harold on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am at First Baptist Church of Weymouth located at 40 West St. Weymouth, MA. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Baptist Church of Weymouth at www.fbcweymouth.org
or the Amyloidosis Foundation at www.amyloidosis.org
.