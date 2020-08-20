Harold Solletti

Harold Harry Solletti of Dorchester died on July 29, 2020 with his wife by his side. Beloved husband of 54 years of Maryann Solletti (Welch) of Dorchester. Loving father of Brian Solletti and his fiance Joan of Fairfax Virginia and Bethany Lyons and her husband Kevin of Braintree. Cherished Papa of Molly and Jack Lyons and Matthew and Bryanna Solletti and their mother Yanna. Brother of James M. Solletti and his Elaine of Abington and Robert F. Solletti of Quincy. Son of the late Bernice and Francis Solletti: One of seven sons Harold is predeceased by his brothers Frank, Jack, Thomas and Richard. Harry will be remembered by his dear friend David F. Coakley, many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A native of South Boston, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963 serving in Florida, Massachusetts, Southeast Asia and rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant. He then attended night business classes and worked for Metropolitan Life. Later he took on his true passion of social worker before joining the MBTA in 1976. At the MBTA, he was a streetcar operator and Union representative for the Carmens Union before retiring in 2000. Most of all Harry was true family man by every sense of the word. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be private. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. Donations in Memory of Harry may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, 29 Crafts Street, #100, Newton, MA 02458 or www.arthritis.org
.