1/1
Harold Solletti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Harry Solletti of Dorchester died on July 29, 2020 with his wife by his side. Beloved husband of 54 years of Maryann Solletti (Welch) of Dorchester. Loving father of Brian Solletti and his fiance Joan of Fairfax Virginia and Bethany Lyons and her husband Kevin of Braintree. Cherished Papa of Molly and Jack Lyons and Matthew and Bryanna Solletti and their mother Yanna. Brother of James M. Solletti and his Elaine of Abington and Robert F. Solletti of Quincy. Son of the late Bernice and Francis Solletti: One of seven sons Harold is predeceased by his brothers Frank, Jack, Thomas and Richard. Harry will be remembered by his dear friend David F. Coakley, many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A native of South Boston, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963 serving in Florida, Massachusetts, Southeast Asia and rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant. He then attended night business classes and worked for Metropolitan Life. Later he took on his true passion of social worker before joining the MBTA in 1976. At the MBTA, he was a streetcar operator and Union representative for the Carmens Union before retiring in 2000. Most of all Harry was true family man by every sense of the word. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be private. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. Donations in Memory of Harry may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 29 Crafts Street, #100, Newton, MA 02458 or www.arthritis.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dolan Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 13, 2020
Mr. Soletti,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USAF in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former MA resident)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved