Harold Tsoumas "Harry the Greek" of Naples, Fla. and Hull, Mass., died June 1, 2019. Harry attended Harvard College from 1952-1954. He did a tour in the army during the Korean War 1954 -1956 with the 11th and 82nd Airborne. Upon return he became a line worker for Ma Bell, later to become an engineer at AT&T. He retired after 20 years with AT&T and went on finish his education earning a BS in Political Science at Harvard College 76'. In retirement he became a successful retail business owner and dedicated golfer. Harry had nearly 40 years of sobriety in the halls of Alcoholics Anonymous. Throughout his life he sponsored 100s of people, brought 100s of people to detox's to begin the process of getting sober, always helping, taking phone calls from desperate people in the middle of the night. Harry The Greek dedicated his life to helping others after he had been helped. Devoted husband of the late Patricia Tsoumas. Devoted father of Jon Alexander Tsoumas Griffin and his fiance Dawn Phillips of Waterford, Conn., Andrea Tsoumas of Hingham and Jenifer Tsoumas Sullivan and her husband Brian of Williamsburg, Va.. Cherished Papa of Tyler Griffin, Harrison John Sullivan and Luke Carol Sullivan. Loving brother of Tommy Tsoumas of Canton and the late Richard Tsoumas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church- Brockton at 11 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton.