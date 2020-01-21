Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
270 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Harriet A. Colville Obituary
Harriet A. (Hames) Colville, age 82, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 17, 2020, at the John Adams HealthCare Center, in the comfort of her loving family. Harriet was born in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, to the late George E. and Margaret (Ellis) Hames. Raised and educated in Milford, N.H., she was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1955. She later attended Simmons College and the Bryant & Stratton Business School. She had lived in Braintree for fifty-seven years. Harriet was employed as an administrative assistant at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy for over thirty years. As a young woman, she began her career as a legal secretary in Boston and later worked as a secretary at the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy, where she and her family have been longtime members. She loved traveling with her friends and celebrating holidays and birthdays with her high school friends who were known as the "Birthday Girls". Harriet was an avid skier in her youth. She was always health conscious and loved to exercise. She enjoyed mall walking with her Braintree friends and was also an animal lover. Harriet was a talented piano player and enjoyed playing. Most of all, Harriet was dedicated to her family and especially her cherished grandchildren. Beloved wife for fifty-nine years of D. Brian Colville. Devoted mother of David B. Colville, Jr. of Westport, Elizabeth Ann Yaxter and her husband John of Braintree, Alison M. Cole and her husband Matthew of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Brian and TJ Colville, Michael, Kristin, Brittany and Kaitlin Yaxter, Jason, Stephanie, Jennifer and Timothy Cole. Harriet is also survived by several cousins and many dear friends. A memorial service will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy on Saturday, January 25 at 11 oclock. Pastor Drew Hanson will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family visiting hours have been omitted. For those who wish, donations in Harriets memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 21, 2020
