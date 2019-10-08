|
|
Harriet Smith Stetson Doyle, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Halifax, on October 3, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born August 22, 1922, in Portland, Maine, to Edward Smith Stetson and Hazel Wheeler Stetson. She spent her childhood in Lewiston/Auburn, Maine. Her family later moved to Newton, where Harriet graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1941. In 1955, she married MSgt. Thomas W. Doyle and together they raised a family. She was an Air Force spouse who faced and adapted to the challenges of military life with strength and determination. Her children were always first and foremost in her life. She was widowed in 1988, but that did not slow her down. She continued her volunteer work as a greeter at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth, giving 39 years of dedicated service. A 2008 newspaper article referred to her as "a dynamo behind the information desk". She loved dance and was a member of the Sophisticated Ladies dance group into her mid-eighties - performing in many shows. She loved going to the theater with family and friends. She also enjoyed taking many trips and adventures with her friends from Halifax Estates and the Halifax Council on Aging. Harriet was a member of the Stetson Kindred of America and enjoyed attending their annual reunions. Most of all, Harriet loved people. She was kind and outgoing. She was generous with her time and resources. In particular, she was a supporter of Vietnam veterans outreach groups in the area. She was the proud Nana of 9 grandchildren - each one loved dearly for who they were. She is survived by her 3 children, Karen and Eric Fischer of Exeter, N.H., Tom and Marie Doyle of Plymouth and Ellen and Ted Burt of Portsmouth, N.H; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her sister, Sue Shorey, her brother, John Myers and her half-brother, George "Buddy" Stetson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful people at Cranberry Hospice, who helped make Harriet's passing at home possible. A service will be held at Halifax Congregational Church on Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m., with a time of visiting and greeting the family starting at 10 a.m., and a luncheon following the service. For those who wish to make a special gift in Harriet's memory, her family knows she would recommend giving to Halifax Estates Helping Hands or the Vietnam veterans . To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019