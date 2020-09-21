Harriet Goldman passed away peace- fully in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 18, 2020 - the 29th Elul 5780, the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. She was 98. She was feisty and formidable: a sharp businesswoman who managed the family Real Estate company for years, known as Gordon Realty in Waltham, Ma. She was the eternal optimist, always smiling and looking on the good side, the sunny side of life. Her favorite song was "Que Sara Sara": Whatever will be will be. She faced whatever obstacles that arose with courage and strength, and always with faith and hope. She did not fear death, believing she would come back as a seagull. Now she is soaring, peaceful and happy, free from her illness and pain, watching over her beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, still the rock of the family. Family was everything to her. Her kindness and love knew no bounds. She wouldnt dream of missing a family event. Her children, grand-children and great-grand children were the crowning glory in her life, the absolute center of her universe. She was deeply aware of everyones individuality and would often remark with pride how each of her four children were truly one of a kind. She invited each new family member to the clan warmly and lovingly. Harriet Goldman was born on March 10, 1922 in Waltham, MA, the daughter of Milton and Pauline Gordon. She would recall the hardships of not having money growing up - putting paper in their shoes to cover the holes and eating onion sandwiches - but also the love, family values and good character that her parents instilled in her and her three siblings. As a young woman, she was active in the Hovey Players Actors Workshop in Waltham, loved dancing and was a lab tech at Middlesex University, now Brandeis University. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dr. Joseph "Yoddy" Goldman, and together they raised a family. She was the devoted mother of Dr. Mitchell (Margy) Goldman of Knoxville, TN, Stephen (Sally) Goldman of Milton, Bonnie Dehner of Hanover and Lisa (Howard) Weiss of Baltimore, MD; Beloved grandmother of Mischa and Valerie Goldman, Marshall and Talia Goldman, Matthew and Lindsey Goldman, Meredith and Bradley Holtz, Gregory Goldman and Meredith Ahr, Diana and Brady McDevitt, Leah Goldman, Adam Dehner and Danielle Friedman, Gregg and Corey Dehner, Stephen and Lisa Dehner, Rachael and Peter Philbin and William Weiss and fiance, Alaina Stipcek. Beloved great-grandmother to 22 great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Barbara Lushan and the late Elaine Kaplan and Sonny Gordon. Beloved daughter of the late Milton and Pauline Gordon. Her husband Joseph of 63 years predeceased her in 2007. There were countless family gatherings in her house over the years: holidays, weddings, bar-mitzvahs, and anniversaries.The house was always warm and welcoming, extending invitations to family and friends alike. She saw beauty everywhere and in everyone. She was also a strikingly beautiful woman in her own right, always stylish in an understated way. She was modest about her good looks, but very proud of her snow-white hair and her perfect teeth. She loved a corned beef sandwich with a pickle, fried kippers and onions, lobster rolls and egg salad sandwiches, and ice cream cones from Dairy Queen. She loved her Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. She enjoyed going to the Casino with $20, somehow making it last for several hours. She was an avid Ham Radio operator and founder of the local Chavarim Chapter of Radio Operators. Founding member of the Blue Water Sailing Club and held her captains license and was well versed in celestial navigation. An expert sailor who navigated the waters from Nova Scotia to the Caribbean Islands. She skied every New England slope. During the summer of 1961 she drove her four young children in a Buick through eight European countries alone, boldly navigating every detail and hairpin turn. She marveled at the miracles of nature, enjoying her garden and all the birds that flocked to her feeder. She walked Nantasket Beach in all seasons, picking up stones and gazing contentedly at the sea and the sky. Judaism was a cornerstone of her life. She was active in her congregation, Temple Beth El of Quincy and in her later life, enjoyed Congregation Shaaray Shalom in Hingham, Ma. She strove continually to instill Jewish values and traditions in her family. 'According to midrash (Jewish wisdom), only the most righteous people die on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. It signifies that they were given the full measure of a year.' She was indeed given the full measure of life. Services and Interment will be private. Remembrances may be made to: The John D Stoeckie Center for Primary Care Innovation, Dr. John Goodson, MGH Development Department, 165 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02114.



