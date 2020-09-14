1/
Harry A. Maynard Jr.
Harry A. Maynard Jr., age 94, of N. Weymouth passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Harry was born and raised in New London, CT. After high school he served his country in the Army Air Corps followed by a career at the Telephone Company which lasted over 40 years. Harry started a family with his first wife, Lorraine, in CT, then moved to N. Weymouth where they lived together until Lorraine's passing in 2010. Harry was blessed with many years of retirement and enjoyed reading, bird watching, golf, and hiking during this time. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Harry married his second wife, Susan, in 2014 and has enjoyed many fond memories with her since. Harry was a true man of faith and remained active in the church community throughout his life. Harry is predeceased by his brother Richard and is survived by his wife of six years Susan Maynard (Gicure) of N. Weymouth, his children Diane Cameron and her husband James of Bedford, Linda Muller and her husband Edwin of N. Weymouth, Carol Farrell and her husband David of Rockland, Timothy Maynard and his wife Kathleen of N. Weymouth, and Thomas Maynard and his wife Deborah of NH. Harry is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. With understanding that congregating during the present pandemic may be uncomfortable to some, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Harry on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home at 1 34 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a celebration of life prior to the funeral service which will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Grace Anglican Church located at 1095 South Street Bridgewater, MA. Burial will immediately follow in the Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050 for directions or condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
