Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry D. "Chipper" Lockhart III, of Braintree, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on June 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 75. Born in Boston, Chip grew up in Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School. Chip was a longtime small business owner. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Harry was the husband of the late Elaine T. (Riley) Lockhart. Loving father of Jimmy Lockhart and his wife Michelle, Ricky Lockhart and his wife Kathleen, Michelle Liburdi and her husband John and Bobby Lockhart and his wife Nicole all of Braintree. Son of the late Harry D. Lockhart II and Ruth Lockhart. Devoted brother of David (Alberta) Lockhart, Carolyn Tintle, Ruthann (Dennis) DeAngelis, Imelda (John) Barucci and the late H. Donald (Betsy) Lockhart and Barbara (Paul) Walsh. Also survived by many grandchildren and even more who fondly knew him as "Papa". Chip took tremendous joy and pride in watching all his grandchildren playing youth sports and could usually be seen on the sidelines or along the boards. He'll surely be missed by his best friend and constant sidekick, his dog "Princess". Harry's family will honor and remember his life privately and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friend's desire, memorial contributions may be made in Chipper's name to the Beat NB Cancer Foundation of Braintree, P.O. Box 850804, Braintree, MA 02185 or www.Beatnb.org. Chip will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
