Harry E. Jones of Brighton passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020. Harry was born in Weymouth and grew up in Pembroke. He graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School and attended Berklee College of Music. Harry was destined for a career in hospitality due to his outgoing personality and selflessness for others. He worked his way through increasingly successful restaurant companies before finding great success and happiness as the General Manager of Ocean Prime in Boston. Harry was also the long standing voice of Cage Titans, where he was the ring announcer for many years. He was a member of several bands, most successfully Junkyard Jones & the Trashcan Band, that entertained for 12 years across Boston and the South Shore. In the last few years, Harry extended his creativity to include podcasting, exploring his cooking talents through quarantine, plans of stand up comedy, and also began writing a comic book. Harry loved spending the holidays with his family, especially Thanksgiving and the games that went well into the night. Harry will be remembered for his vivacious love of life. His creativity, charisma, and unparalleled positive spirit lives on in his family and friends through their memories and from the tremendous gift his musical videos have captured. Harry is survived by his parents, Carol Jones of Hanson, Harry Jones Jr. and his partner Suzanne King of Pomfret, Vt.; his fiance, Malia Milstein of Watertown, and her parents, Ceseli and Peter Milstein; his sisters, Jennilee Saucier and her husband Christopher of Hanson, Kristin Jones and her partner Roger Brackett, and her daughter, Allison of Bridgewater; his brother, Anthony Jones of Hanson. He is also survived by his grandfather, Harry Jones Sr. of Weymouth; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also by his many friends who he always considered family. A private service will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanson. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the charity of your choice
