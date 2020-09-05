Harry N. Wright, 77, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., passed away on August 27, 2020, at home. Harry was born in Roxbury, Mass., to the late Richard A. and Evelyn Wright, January 18, 1943. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Wright Trautwein, and three of his brothers, Richard, Paul "Smokey", and Robert Wright. Harry attended schools in Roxbury and Dorchester, Mass., and played hockey at Dorchester High School. He played various sports throughout his lifetime. At one time he and his four brothers all played together on the same hockey team. Now he's joined his brothers' heavenly hockey team, taking his place in the net opposite his protege and nephew, Alec Wright. Harry married Patricia (Quill) in 1964. They lived in North Weymouth, Mass., where they raised two daughters. They made a great team during their 56 years of marriage and enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, golfing, and sharing lots of laughs. He and Patty golfed together for decades, making many friends along the way. Later, they moved to Barefoot Bay, Fla., where they enjoyed making many new friends. Harry especially enjoyed golfing on Fridays in The Bay and eventually ran the Men's Friday Group, where post-golf meetings at the 19th hole often lasted longer than the golfing itself. Harry worked for the MBTA in the Engineering and Maintenance Department for 30 years. After retiring from the T, he spent a good deal of time babysitting his grandchildren. And, he worked part-time at the Sand Trap in North Weymouth as a bartender, where he entertained himself by heckling the patrons and then reminding them to fill the tip jar. Harry had been a member of the Boston's Carmen's Union-Local 589, the Weymouth Mass. Elks, and the Braintree, Mass., and Sebastian, Fla., Moose Lodges. He coached his daughters' baseball team, and his nephew's baseball and hockey teams. Harry enjoyed cooking, organizing golf tournaments, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Harry was smart, funny, artistic, athletic, competitive, and fiercely loyal. He adored his family and lived life to the fullest, never giving up on his quest for the next cold beer, adventure, or outrageous joke. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Patty; two daughters, Karen Wright Santorelli (Gene) of Holbrook, Mass., and Lori Wright (Christopher Lee) of Halifax, Mass.; four grandchildren, Matthew Galewski (David Todd); Jake Galewski (Donna); Michael Santorelli; and Nicole Galewski; great-granddaughter, Zadie Galewski; brother Tom Wright (Karen) of S.C.; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and golf buddies. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Harry's memory is encouraged to donate to the children's charity of their choice
. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit www.seawindsfh.com/obituary/harry-wright
