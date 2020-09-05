1/1
Harry N. Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry N. Wright, 77, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., passed away on August 27, 2020, at home. Harry was born in Roxbury, Mass., to the late Richard A. and Evelyn Wright, January 18, 1943. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Wright Trautwein, and three of his brothers, Richard, Paul "Smokey", and Robert Wright. Harry attended schools in Roxbury and Dorchester, Mass., and played hockey at Dorchester High School. He played various sports throughout his lifetime. At one time he and his four brothers all played together on the same hockey team. Now he's joined his brothers' heavenly hockey team, taking his place in the net opposite his protege and nephew, Alec Wright. Harry married Patricia (Quill) in 1964. They lived in North Weymouth, Mass., where they raised two daughters. They made a great team during their 56 years of marriage and enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, golfing, and sharing lots of laughs. He and Patty golfed together for decades, making many friends along the way. Later, they moved to Barefoot Bay, Fla., where they enjoyed making many new friends. Harry especially enjoyed golfing on Fridays in The Bay and eventually ran the Men's Friday Group, where post-golf meetings at the 19th hole often lasted longer than the golfing itself. Harry worked for the MBTA in the Engineering and Maintenance Department for 30 years. After retiring from the T, he spent a good deal of time babysitting his grandchildren. And, he worked part-time at the Sand Trap in North Weymouth as a bartender, where he entertained himself by heckling the patrons and then reminding them to fill the tip jar. Harry had been a member of the Boston's Carmen's Union-Local 589, the Weymouth Mass. Elks, and the Braintree, Mass., and Sebastian, Fla., Moose Lodges. He coached his daughters' baseball team, and his nephew's baseball and hockey teams. Harry enjoyed cooking, organizing golf tournaments, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Harry was smart, funny, artistic, athletic, competitive, and fiercely loyal. He adored his family and lived life to the fullest, never giving up on his quest for the next cold beer, adventure, or outrageous joke. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Patty; two daughters, Karen Wright Santorelli (Gene) of Holbrook, Mass., and Lori Wright (Christopher Lee) of Halifax, Mass.; four grandchildren, Matthew Galewski (David Todd); Jake Galewski (Donna); Michael Santorelli; and Nicole Galewski; great-granddaughter, Zadie Galewski; brother Tom Wright (Karen) of S.C.; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and golf buddies. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Harry's memory is encouraged to donate to the children's charity of their choice. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit www.seawindsfh.com/obituary/harry-wright.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
735 South Fleming Street
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1933
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved