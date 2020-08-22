Harry P. Bourikas passed from this life August 20, 2020. Recounting a man's journey is like putting a book to paper, uplifting, inspiring or illuminating, it's what has influenced others and characterizes each person as having lived an exceptional life. For Harry P. Bourikas of Hull, it began on January 26, 1927, in the quaint little Greek village of Kollines where a humble beginning was shared with his family. As a young man during the invasion of Greece in World War II he left the village and joined the Army where he served as a hand-to-hand combat instructor and weapons expert, serving his country proudly. When the war was over, he had the high honor of meeting General Eisenhower while standing guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Kerkyra, Greece. All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them. Courage and a dream, it's what Harry had when he immigrated to the United States, arriving to Ellis Island in 1955. It wasn't long after that he met the love of his life, the late Georgia Spyropoulos, whom he married on October 26, 1958, and raised a family of four sons, Peter, George, William and Michael who brought endless joy to his life through the decades. He was owner of Harry's Shoes on Adams Street in Dorchester for over 30-years, and an avid Red Sox fan who also enjoyed cooking, wine making, dancing, gardening and all things involving his children and grandchildren. Harry was a founding member of St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church now located in Braintree. He lived most of his life in Quincy, but also enjoyed being a snowbird in Homestead, Fla., and finally residing in Hull. Harry is survived by four sons, their wives and seven grandchildren, Peter and Susan Bourikas of Hull and granddaughters Georgia and Victoria; George and Lauri Bourikas of Braintree and grandsons Harrison of Peabody and Christopher and his wife Febriandini of Quincy; William and Janet Bourikas and grandsons James and Jack of Hanover; Michael Bourikas and his wife Collette Corrigan and granddaughter Taylor of Bridgewater; late daughter-in-law Donna White Bourikas; brother of the late Nicholas Bourikas of Quincy, and the late Stella Haviaras of Quincy, and Helen Dimitropolis of Kalamata Greece. Known as beloved "Papou", he is survived by a large extended family and circle of friends and the epitome of a life well lived. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 23, from 2-6 p.m. With the Trisagion at 4:30 at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, at 12 p.m. at Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, and burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.Keohane.com
