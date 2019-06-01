|
|
Heidemarie "Heidi" Walte Lange, of Marshfield Hills, born in San Miguel, El Salvador, has departed this earth, but not her family's hearts, on May 28, 2019.
The epitome of grace and inspiration to so many, she will always be remembered for her strength, courage and grace in how she lived her live to the very end. Her kindness and sense of humor was evident to all who met her and her smile and twinkle in her eye was always there.
Most importantly, Heidi loved life and above all the friendships she made around the world from El Salvador, Central America, Africa, India, Germany, Switzerland and especially here in Marshfield Hills.
Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Peter Lange, Heidi is survived by her son, Marc Lange and his wife Tracie of Pembroke; her brother, Juan Walte and wife Ana of Boynton Beach, Fla.; her sister, Magda Isabel (Dita) and husband Roger Wisard of Port Charlotte, Fla. Heidi also leaves behind many Godchildren, extended family and friends in Germany and El Salvador; and many nieces and nephews and their families, Monique, Marcel, Juan Carlos, Roger, Kathrin, Johanna, Tobias, Ralph and Eberhard. Heidi also leaves behind her best friend of 75 years, Uta Williams and her husband Roger; and Jacquie and Herb Gammons, friends for 50 years; her "Late-in-life Love" Chuck Verell; and many, many friends whom she adored and considered family.
Per Heidi's request, there will be no service or funeral. A celebration of her life is planned for a later date.
In remembrance of Heidi, she requested that you plant a tree or shrub to enjoy for years to come.
Donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice & Palliative Care of Plymouth or a .
For online guest book, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019