Heidi Hickey
Heidi (King) Hickey, age 60, of Plymouth, formerly of Scituate, passed away suddenly on Nov. 3, 2020. Heidi was the loving wife of Paul Thomas Hickey and adoring mother of Kevin Hickey and wife Tiffaney of Plymouth, Kyle Hickey and partner Katie of Plymouth and the late Michael Hickey; loving grandmother of Peyton, Hailey, Ava and Sophia; daughter of Maredith Webb King of Scituate and the late Charles King; daughter-in-law of the late John Paul Hickey and Marie (Flynn) Hickey; beloved sister of Claudia Johnson, and Erika Shelby; sister-in-law of Donna Trechok, Joanne Nickerson, Robert Hickey. Also survived by many cousins, extended family. Heidi was one of the fixtures at King Jewelers in Cohasset, where she worked with her family for over 40 years. Family will gather to celebrate Heidi privately due to the ongoing pandemic on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset. To share a remembrance or message with the family, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
