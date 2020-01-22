|
Helen A. Thompson, 96, of Plymouth, died Sunday January 19, 2020 in Windsor, Vt. Helen was born in Brighton to the late Saliba and Mary (Melick) Alexander. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1941 and worked as a draftsman for Raytheon for several years. Helen married Clifton Thompson, February 8, 1948 in Cambridge and they made a home in Plymouth. Helen was a Girl Scout Leader for many years in Plymouth and also enjoyed knitting, Oil Painting and especially spending time with family. Helen was devoted mother to Cheryl Cox (Bruce) of Perkinsville, Vt., loving grandmother of Christopher Cox (Holly) of Westminster, Colo. and Heather Cox (Aaron Boguen) of Parsonsfield, Maine, great-grandmother of Charlotte and Olivia. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Clifton, in 2009; a brother and three sisters. At her request there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Plymouth MA Animal Shelter, 2199 State Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 22, 2020