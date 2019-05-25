|
|
Helen C. (Kibit) Shopa, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 11, 2019. She was 100 years old. She was the wife of the late Peter Shopa; daughter of the late John and Caroline Kibit of Holyoke; sister of the late Edward Kibit; aunt of Ronald Kibit of Granby and Robert Kibit of Olympia, Wash. Helen will be fondly remembered by her longtime friend and caregiver, Michael Austin of Whitman. Helen held a master's degree in Nursing and served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy during World War II in Guam. After the war ended, she served in Hawaii, New Orleans, Oakland, Calif., and at Chelsea Naval Hospital, before resigning her commission. She then worked as a nurse in the Boston public school system until her retirement. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on May 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street, Marshfield, followed by burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Friends are welcome to attend. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019