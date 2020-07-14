Helen E. (Keblis) Garrity lifelong resident of Weymouth, died peacefully at home on July 11, 2020. She was 92. Helen worked for the New England Telephone Company for 30 years. She enjoyed bowling and games of chance. She was fiercely devoted to her family and took great pride in raising her 7 children. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Garrity. Devoted mother of Marybeth Garrity of Weymouth, Susan Garrity and her husband Mark Puddister of Pembroke, Jack Garrity and his husband Tom Rosato of New York City, Patricia Garrity of Hull, Mark Garrity of Abington, the late Paul B. Garrity and the late William F. Garrity and his widow Nancy. Cherished Nina of 5 grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Joseph Keblis, Frances Lynch, Mary Potts and Josephine Keblis. Also survived by 3 nieces. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth on Friday, July 17th at 11 AM. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. Visitation prior will be private. If you are unable to gather together with Helen's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Helen may be made to Friends of Southeastern Residential Services, 73 Washington Street, Plainville, MA, 02762.