Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape Church
Stony Brook Rd.
Brewster, MA
View Map
Helen E. Ghilardi Obituary
Helen E. (O'Neil) Ghilardi, born March 25, 1923, passed away March 23, 2019, at nearly 96 years of age. She was the wife of the late Mario A. Ghilardi, who died in 2002. She was born in Boston, the daughter of Arthur and Catherine O'Neil. Mario and Helen lived in Weymouth until moving to Dennis. While in Weymouth, Helen was employed by the Weymouth School Department as the cafeteria manager. She is survived by three children, Kathleen Williams of Plymouth, Helen Johnson of Mashpee and Steven Ghilardi of Dennis. Also surviving are six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call at the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Cape Church, Stony Brook Rd., Brewster. Interment will be in Dennis Village Cemetery, Route 6A, Dennis. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Services of Cape Cod & The Islands, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019
