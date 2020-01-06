Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen F. Bagley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen F. Bagley Obituary
Helen F. (Ciardi) Thorley Bagley, age 91, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy, in the comfort of her loving family. Helen was born in Quincy to the late Ernest A. and Georgie (Leighton) Ciardi. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1946. She had been employed for many years as a processing manager for the former Bay Bank. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bagley and the late Joseph R. Thorley Jr. Devoted mother of Theresa S. Thorley, Christine A. Thorley Carchia, Patricia A. Thorley Small, Joseph Thorley all of Quincy, Richard E. Thorley of Randolph, James J. Thorley of Fryeburg, Maine and Linda L. Boudreau of Peabody. Loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Helen was the last of nine siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, January 11, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 12| 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Bridges, 33 East Pearl Street, Nashua, N.H. 03060 or bridgesnh.org. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -