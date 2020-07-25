Helen F. (McGonagle) Brady, of Braintree, age 100, passed away peace-fully in her sleep at her home on July 21, 2020. She and her late husband Richard J. Brady were born in Charles-town, where they were married, and subsequently spent precious years of their children's youth in Dorchester, before spending the last 50 years in Braintree. She was the daughter of Patrick and Ethel (Boyce) McGonagle, and the sister of the late Ethel Sawyer and Agnes Johnson. She was the loving mother of daughter Marsha Cannon and her late husband Robert of Quincy; and son Richard Brady and his wife Janice of Quincy. She was the devoted and proud grandmother of Richard Brady and his wife Laura of Cornelius, NC, Andrew Brady and his wife Sara of Somerville, and Mallory Wuori and her husband Paul of Hingham. She also leaves great-grandchildren Paul, Vanesa, Owen, Georgia, Brooks and Otis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Janice McCarthy. The family would like to give special thanks to her six caregivers. After a career as a secretary in the Boston Public Schools, she retired and studied watercolor painting, tap dancing and continued her love of gardening. Helen was a very social person who enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and friends, and cherished the time she had with her grandchildren. She particularly loved school snow-days when she could have an extra day with them. Due to concerns with the pandemic, all services will be private for family at Peck Funeral Homes in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186.



