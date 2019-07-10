Helen Frances (McGovern) Delaney, of South Weymouth, born on October 29, 1934, passed away on a beautiful July 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. It was a sunny day reminiscent of time spent at the beach with the extended family she adored. Helen had those challenges that we inevitably face through life and she was able to move forward with even more love and humor. She was inspiring as she put her empathy into action with volunteer efforts for a number of institutions and foundations. Needless to say her ability to comfort those in need was truly remarkable. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Ann (Doherty) McGovern. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Delaney. Loving mother of Mark Delaney and his wife, Lisa, of Sharon, Joe Delaney and his wife, Anne, of Portland, Maine, Paul Delaney and his wife, Jackie, of Middleboro, and David Delaney. Grandmother of Kyle Elizabeth Kellner and her husband, Craig, Michael Delaney and his wife Erin, Ryan Delaney, Lauren Delaney and Jack Delaney. She loved her many friends, neighbors and especially family friend Heather Finnerty. Thanks to the kind staff at Sunrise of Braintree where she spent her final years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home,South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m.. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019