Helen F. (Schepis) Rogers, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness, on June 13, 2019, at the age of 83. Born and raised in Boston, Helen had lived in Randolph for over 50 years. She worked as a school bus driver in Randolph and Canton. She had also worked as a Matron for the Randolph Police Department for several years as well as a school crossing guard for the town. In her free time, she enjoyed playing poker, trips to Foxwoods and spending time with her family. A devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Helen will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Helen was the loving mother of James Rogers and his wife Sally of Brockton, Edwin Rogers of Naples, Fla., Michael Rogers and his wife Priscilla Jean of Holbrook and Stephen Rogers of Randolph; devoted sister of William Schepis of Brockton and Rose Marie Collins, formerly of Randolph. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. A service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hilltop Humane Society, P.O. Box 553, Randolph, MA. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019