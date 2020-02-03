Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Hanson
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen G. O'Keefe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen G. O'Keefe Obituary
Helen G. (Belbin) (Keith) O'Keefe, 90, of Hanson, died January 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late William C. O'Keefe and the sister of the late John H. Belbin. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Gordon and Gertrude Belbin. She was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1947, and attended Massasoit Community for courses in banking. Helen spent many years as a teller for Plymouth Home National Bank then later in her career was the Credit Union Manager for Codman Shurtleff (a Division of Johnson & Johnson) until she retired in 1989. In the early 1970s, a customer invited her to the Middleborough airport for a short plane ride. She loved the experience so much she became a licensed pilot. Her daughter, Linda and son-in-law Lee, were her first passengers. Being an artist is what she pursued all of her life, her works included gold-leaf painted serving trays, oil, watercolor, pastels, and photography. Being an avid reader, her other love was to continue to learn about the world by watching the Discovery Channel, History Channel, and National Geographic Channel. She is survived by her daughter Linda Meinhold and husband Lee of Whitman, two granddaughters, Melissa Frazier and her husband Mark of Hanover, Lori OMeara and her husband Christian of Bridgewater, and three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Mae, and Levi. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Hanson on February 8 at 11 a.m., with reception to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301. In memory of Helen G. O'Keefe. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -