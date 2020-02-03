|
Helen G. (Belbin) (Keith) O'Keefe, 90, of Hanson, died January 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late William C. O'Keefe and the sister of the late John H. Belbin. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Gordon and Gertrude Belbin. She was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1947, and attended Massasoit Community for courses in banking. Helen spent many years as a teller for Plymouth Home National Bank then later in her career was the Credit Union Manager for Codman Shurtleff (a Division of Johnson & Johnson) until she retired in 1989. In the early 1970s, a customer invited her to the Middleborough airport for a short plane ride. She loved the experience so much she became a licensed pilot. Her daughter, Linda and son-in-law Lee, were her first passengers. Being an artist is what she pursued all of her life, her works included gold-leaf painted serving trays, oil, watercolor, pastels, and photography. Being an avid reader, her other love was to continue to learn about the world by watching the Discovery Channel, History Channel, and National Geographic Channel. She is survived by her daughter Linda Meinhold and husband Lee of Whitman, two granddaughters, Melissa Frazier and her husband Mark of Hanover, Lori OMeara and her husband Christian of Bridgewater, and three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Mae, and Levi. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Hanson on February 8 at 11 a.m., with reception to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301. In memory of Helen G. O'Keefe. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020