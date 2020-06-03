Helen H. Kerr, 71, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born in Scotland, November 13, 1948, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Hopkirk) Callanin. Helen worked at Dee Dees in Wollaston for over 20 years. She enjoyed her trips to Foxwoods, relaxing by the pool, playing Keno and always enjoyed a good party. Most of all, Helen loved spending time with her family. Helen was the loving wife of Andrew Kerr and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was the devoted mother of Heather Rice and her husband Mark of Hanover and Paul J. Kerr and his wife Stephanie of Abington. Helen was the beloved sister of Mary Brooks and her husband Walter of Mattapan, John Callanin of FL, and Robert Callanin and his wife Melissa of TN. She was the cherished grandmother of Ryan, Meghan, Dylan, Jadon, Andrew, and Thomas. Helen is also survived by her special aunt Margaret Sandmann of Quincy, and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to the graveside service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 12:30 pm at Hanover Center Cemetery, Silver Street, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, in memory of Helen Kerr. To sign Helen's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.