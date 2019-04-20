|
Helen I. (Carroll) MacLellan, a 60 year resident of Randolph, passed away April 12, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. MacLellan. Dear sister of the late Josephine Diggins, William Carroll Jr., Mary V. Cahill, Paul Carroll, and Evelyn Jackson. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Tuesday, April 23, beginning at 9 a.m. followed by funeral Mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helens memory can be made to St. Mary Parish, 22 Seton Way, Randolph, MA 02368. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019