Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Helen J. Glavin Obituary
Helen J. (Meffan) Glavin 85, of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Dick Glavin. Loving mom of Rick Glavin and his wife Jacci of Rockland; and Tom Glavin and his wife Anne of Weymouth. Dearest Gramma of Ricky, Jaelyn, Janelle, Reis, Jade, Ryan, and Jordan of Rockland; and Sean, Michael, Matthew, Scott, David, Julie, Kenny, Alison, Colleen, Leah, Sarah, James, and Emily of Weymouth. Beloved sister of Betty McGann of FL, the late Mary Keymont of Dracut, and the late Pat Egan of Braintree. Helen's life was founded on her Christian faith and her devotion to her family. She had a great sense of humor and always made her family laugh. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as spending time at Nantasket Beach and watching the Red Sox on TV, but by far the thing she enjoyed most was spending time with her family, especially her 20 grandchildren. Her loving, kind and caring ways will be missed by many. Visiting hours will be held in the Clancy | Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington Street, Weymouth on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 4 p.m. | 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 40 West Street Weymouth. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the VHL Alliance, 1208 Pkwy #303, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020
