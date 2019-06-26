|
Helen J. Schelter, of Rockland, died Friday, June 21, 2019, after a period of failing health. Helen was born January 17, 1915, to the late Bernard and Mary (Madden) Schelter. Helen was raised and educated in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School as a member of the Class of 1934. Helen was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Church in Rockland where she was a member of The Breakfast Club. She loved to knit, read and spend time with her many dedicated friends. Helen was the sister of Mary Harvey of West Bridgewater. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen's family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate her life in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, Rockland, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 8 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow in the Holy Family Church at 9 a.m. For directions or additional information, please visit www.magounbiggins.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 26, 2019