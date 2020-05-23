|
|
Helen M. (Sommerville) Belton, of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died May 18, 2020 of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family. She was given the most wonderful care by her daughter, Kathy and her grandson, my buddy", John. She was born in Roxbury to the late William and Ida Sommerville. Helen attended St. Patricks High School and worked for many years for New England Telephone and The New England Life Insurance Company. Her most important role was being a loving mother and homemaker. Helen was a woman of strong faith, enjoyed reading and could often be found dancing and singing at a family gathering. Helen was her happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Helen had a nurturing spirit for anyone and everyone who came into her life. Her life was totally devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed and forever cherished by all the lives she has touched. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Belton. Devoted mother of Thomas Belton and Shirley of Quincy, Susan McCusker and Doug of Weymouth, William Belton and Christine of Brockton, Margaret Griffin of Weymouth, Richard Belton and Patricia of Waltham, Mark Belton and Linda of Braintree, Michael Belton and Susan of Abington and Kathleen Belton of Weymouth. Dear sister of the late William Sommerville. Proud Nana to 16 grandchildren and GiGi to 7 great grand- children. Longtime friend to Rosemary Gillis of NH and the late Barbara Dashner and Barbara Neenan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut St #102, Wellesley, MA 02481. Due to current restrictions, a Mass of celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Although we cannot gather together with Helen's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020