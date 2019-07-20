|
Helen M. "Myrna" Crispo of Quincy passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Originally from Dorchester, she lived most of her life in Quincy and worked as a seamstress for Michael's Bridal of Boston. The beloved wife of Harold S. Crispo, Myrna was the loving mother of Patrick Crispo of Quincy, Deborah Cedarquist and her husband Billy of Bridgewater, Jeanne Flippin and her husband Bill of E. Walpole, Susan Keaney and her husband Kevin of Walpole and Elizabeth Mauriello and her husband Dave of Quincy; dear sister of Mary Lou Crispo and her husband Kenneth of Quincy and the late Mary Lea Urbanus; sister-in-law of Paul Urbanus of Quincy and is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. Donations in Myrna's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01702, , or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, dana-farber.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019