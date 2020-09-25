Helen M. (LaBreck) Daly of Hull, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born in Dorchester, Helen was the daughter of the late Charles H. LaBreck and Helen M. (Granville). She was a graduate of Boston Girls High School and worked in numerous fields over the years, a keypunch operator, an elementary school librarian, an office manager, a bank teller, and a compliance analyst for State Street Bank in Quincy. A fantastic mother, Helen considered raising her four children her greatest accomplishment. Helen was also a talented artist, accomplished in various media (watercolors, ceramics, cake decorating, crocheting, and knitting). Helen was the beloved wife of Arthur J. Daly of Hull and the devoted mother of Caryn Daly of Charlestown, RI, Suzanne Daly and her husband Alexander Kupriyanov of Glen Ridge, NJ, Andrea Wilson and her husband Zachary of Groton, and the late Sean Daly and his surviving wife Nancy of Weymouth. She was the loving grandmother of Shannon, Christopher, Oscar, Lucas, Nora, Andrew, and Myles. Helen was the sister of the late Charles and Robert LaBreck, and the aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, September 25 from 4-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Services from the funeral home on Saturday at 8 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at the Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 9 a.m. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Helen's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
