Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Helen M. DeBello Obituary
Helen M. (Condon) DeBello, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was 83. Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (O'Regan) Condon. She was the devoted mother of Donna DeBello DaSilva and her husband Avi of Tampa, Fla., and Tony DeBello and his wife Kimberly of Weymouth; loving grandmother of Alana and Anthony DeBello, both of Weymouth; dear sister of Thomas Condon and his wife Elizabeth of Westboro, the late Michael Condon, Mary Yachimski, both formerly of Dorchester, William Condon and his surviving wife Chris of N.Y. and Dorchester, Joseph Condon, Margaret Smith, Elizabeth Melanson, Catherine Higgins, all formerly of Dorchester. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, September 10, 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 11, at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019
