Helen M. (Bogue) Elworthy, of Braintree formerly of Roxbury passed away after a period of failing health surrounded by her loving family and friends, July 3, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Boston, grew up in Roxbury where she graduated from Saint Patricks High School, Class of 1954. She was a Sale Repre- sentative for New England Telephone Company where she worked for 37 years. She volunteered at Braintree Elder Services and Meals on Wheels Program. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Callahan) Bogue. Loving mother of Scott M. Elworthy of NH, Dawn Elworthy-Aicardi of N. Easton, Richard S. Elworthy and his wife Maureen of Braintree. Devoted sister of Paul Bogue of W. Roxbury, Patricia Baikewicz of Newburyport. Also, predeceased by brothers John, Stephen Jr., Francis, Robert, Ralph, George and sisters, Dorothy and Catherine. Beloved Nana of John Elwor- thy, Tommy Aicardi and Courtney Aicardi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and a host of dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Braintree Square, Monday July 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph, MA 02184. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Sun will Rise Foundation 541 Washington Street, Braintree. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019