Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Gregory

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen M. Gregory Obituary
Helen M. Gregory of Quincy passed away, with her daughter Debbie by her side, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Helen was born and lived her whole life in Quincy. She was the kindest most loving nurse technician at Quincy City Hospital for over 30 years. Helen was known for her love for life. Her favorite saying was "just be happy". Helen will be greatly missed by her daughter, Deborah Mickle of Quincy, who would always make Helen smile. She leaves her brother, Charles W. Appleton of N.Y., and was the sister of the late Richard Appleton. She is also survived by many extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend celebration of Helen's life Sunday from 12-2 in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. At Helen's request burial will be private. In Helen's memory donations may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now