Helen M. Gregory of Quincy passed away, with her daughter Debbie by her side, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Helen was born and lived her whole life in Quincy. She was the kindest most loving nurse technician at Quincy City Hospital for over 30 years. Helen was known for her love for life. Her favorite saying was "just be happy". Helen will be greatly missed by her daughter, Deborah Mickle of Quincy, who would always make Helen smile. She leaves her brother, Charles W. Appleton of N.Y., and was the sister of the late Richard Appleton. She is also survived by many extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend celebration of Helen's life Sunday from 12-2 in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. At Helen's request burial will be private. In Helen's memory donations may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 26, 2019