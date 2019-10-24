|
|
Helen (Orcutt) Mahony, 92, of Scituate passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Frank and Angie Orcutt of Quincy. Helen was the mother of Kevin Mahony and wife Diane of Duxbury, Pamela Crowley and husband Edward of Scituate and predeceased by sons Gary Mahony and Michael Mahony Jr. She was the beloved grandmother of Patrick Mahony of Duxbury, Sean, Gary, and Kyle Crowley of Scituate and Cristin and Greg Mahony of Marshfield. She was the sister of the late Frank Orcutt and Florence Reyenger. Helen was a graduate of North Quincy High School, class of 1944, and attended Hickox Secretarial School. She was a secretary at the Mass State House and the City of Quincy. Helen retired from the Scituate Public Schools as an administrative secretary after twenty eight years. She was a member of the Mass School Secretaries Association. Helen played golf for many years with "the nine holers" as a member of the Scituate Country Club. She was also a longtime member of the Scituate Bowlaway league as well as an avid card player of all kinds. Helen loved to travel visiting Alaska, Hawaii, and the Mediterranean among other places, but particularly loved Lake Sunapee and the mountains of N.H. She was blessed with a loving family and many friends. Visiting hours begin at 11 a.m., followed by a service at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Cohasset, on Monday, October 28. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019