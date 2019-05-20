|
|
Helen Patricia (Shea) Wooten, 99, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 in Middleborough, Mass. Beloved wife of the late George F. Wooten. Loving mother of James "Jim" F. Wooten (Sharon Elder Wooten), Jean M. McDougald (James "Jim" McDougald), John R. Wooten (Virginia "Ginny" Lawless), Anne E. Leonard (Robert "Bobby" Leonard, II), Joan Hunter (Edward "Eddie" Callahan). Paul "Annie" J. Wooten (Nancy McCue), Donna M. Harrington (Richard "Dick" Harrington), the late Thomas "Tom" E. Wooten (Allison Flipp Wooten) and Stephen R. Wooten (Tracy Lomax). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Helen was born in Boston on February 7, 1920 during a major snowstorm, and grew up in Roslindale, a daughter of the late David and Catherine Shea and sister of the late Monsignor William B. Shea, Catherine Shea Gaughen, Frances Shea and David Shea. She spent many summers at the Shea family summer home in Hull. In 1941, she attended and graduated from Boston State College, attained her teaching credentials and taught early elementary grades in Boston. Prior to getting married, Helen enjoyed many memorable "holiday" bus trips across America with her fellow teachers and friends, singing showtunes for the enjoyment of the other riders. On October 2, 1948, she married George F. Wooten and together they raised nine children while living in Weymouth. These were busy but happy years and Helen was often heard singing while taking care of her children and home. The Wooten family enjoyed many extended summer vacations camping in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, with special memories from their stays at Meadowbrook Farm campground in Proctorsville, Vt. Family came first for Helen. She was a devoted and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed family gatherings with her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved the holiday gatherings at the Leonards, the Harringtons and "Uncle Arnies" Labor Day weekends at Camp Q in N.H. In 1983, she and George moved to Lakeville for their retirement, spending many winters in St. Augustine, Fla.. After the passing of her husband in 2003, Helen continued to live on her own in Lakeville, spending many winters with the McDougalds in South Carolina, which she very much enjoyed and appreciated. Most recently, Helen resided at the Hannah B. Shaw Home in Middleborough. Helens Catholic faith supported, guided and sustained her throughout her life, and in her last days, she was looking forward to re-uniting in heaven with her husband, George, son, Tom, and her Shea family. Helens family would like to thank all those who cared for her in such a special and loving way. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the celebration of life visiting hours on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home at 280 Bedford Street, Lakeville, MA, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at the St Martha and Mary Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, MA. Burial to follow the Massachusetts at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Resident Activities at the Hannah B. Shaw Home in Middleborough, MA., the Cranberry Hospice of Plymouth, MA., or a charity of your choosing. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 20, 2019