Helen R. Kroesser passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Born Helen Pringle Reed, September 10, 1927, in Quincy, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Peter E. and Helen (MacKenzie) Reed. Helen was a graduate of Quincy High School. Helen married Edward J. Kroesser September 13, 1947, and spent several years in the Quincy-Hingham area before relocating to Milford, Conn. Helen and her family spent many summers along the Lamprey River in Raymond, N.H., in a house that Ed built on land that was purchased by Helen's father in 1937. Following Ed's retirement, they spent winters in Florida golfing with their many friends. Helen was a dedicated wife and mother, and devoted her life as a role model for her children, teaching them by example to be kind, compassionate and to always see the good in others. Helen had many talents that she shared with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, painting, quilting, and she had an incredible sense of style. She also loved spending time at the ocean, reading, antiquing, and watching tennis and British mysteries. It was known that she preferred not to be interrupted between 7-7:30 as she would be watching Jeopardy while enjoying a "wee jigger of bourbon". She was very proud of her Scottish heritage and delighted in stories of her ancestors. A trip to the "old country" for her 40th anniversary was a very special time for her. Helen's wit, sense of humor and love of laughter made her a joy to be around and there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her large and growing family. Helen is survived by five daughters, Cheryl K. Broderick of Oxford, Conn., Nancy K. O'Loughlin and her husband James of Hampton, N.H., Theresa K. Romano and her husband Marty of Vero Beach, Fla., Helen K. German and her husband Bruce of Woodbridge, Conn., and Suzanne K. Werth and her husband Pete of Woodbridge, Conn.; and two sons, E. James Kroesser Jr. and his wife Mary of Ipswich, Mass., and Peter R. Kroesser and his wife Lynne of Orange. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, Matthew Broderick of Pa., Jeffery Broderick of Conn., Sarah Nichols of Mass., Lauren Moran of Mass., Justin Kroesser of N.Y., Emma Kroesser of Conn., Megan O'Loughlin of Mass., Michael O'Loughlin of Ill., Kathryn O'Loughlin of N.H., Hanna German of Mass., Cole German of Md., Peter Werth of Conn., and Carolyn Werth of Conn. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Edward, who passed away in 2010 after 62 years of marriage, and her faithful pet Schnauzer, Sophie. Friends and family paid their respects at the Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven, Conn., on Sunday, September 15. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in St. Thomas More, the Catholic Chapel at Yale University Monday, September 16. Burial followed in Carrington Cemetery, Bethany, Conn., with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scots' Charitable Society at scots-charitable.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019