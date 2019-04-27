|
|
Helen T. (Daly) Monigan, of Randolph, passed away April 25, 2019, at the age of 81. Born, raised, and educated in Boston, Helen had been a resident of Randolph for 41 years. She enjoyed boxing and was an avid Red Sox fan. Beloved wife of the late William King and Charles Monigan, she was the loving mother of James King of Randolph; dear sister of Mary Carroll of Duxbury and the late James, John, Thomas, and Roger Daly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She also was the loving companion of her dogs, Princess and the late Sarge, Buddy, and Champ. Funeral from Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Tuesday, April 30, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Randolph, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Monday, April 29, from 5-8 p.m. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019