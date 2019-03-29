The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Helen T. Roberts Obituary
Helen T. (Malinowski) Roberts, age 94, of Weymouth passed away on March 24, 2019. Helen was born, raised and educated in S. Boston. She stayed in S. Boston after marrying her husband, Robert McDonald, and then they had a daughter together. She married Frank Roberts in 1960 and moved to Medford where they lived together. Helen moved to Weymouth in 1975 and worked at Electroswitch until she retired at the age of 75. She enjoyed music, reading and was an avid Patriots fan. Helen was predeceased by her husbands, Robert McDonald and Frank Roberts. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathleen O'Brien and her husband Paul of Weymouth; her cherished grandchildren, Erin O'Brien of Plymouth and Kevin O'Brien of Weymouth. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Grace, Matthew, Thomas, and David. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Helen on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. A funeral Mass in honor of Helen's life will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church, S. Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019
