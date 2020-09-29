Helena J. MacKinnon of Braintree passed away on September 23, 2020, at home peacefully. Loving wife of the late Robert G. Mackinnon. Mother of Joan and her husband Thomas McAndrew of West Bridgewater, Robert and his wife Cindi MacKinnon of Wareham, David MacKinnon of Braintree and Sandra and her husband Alan Caruso of Franklin. Sister of Ruth Bennet and her late husband Leo and Lillian Leary and her late husband Francis. Loving Nana of Julie, Christie, Shannon and Mark. Devoted Great-nana of Petra, Axel, Charlie, Annie, Bella, Livi, Quinn and Avery. Visiting hours will be held at Mortimer Peck Funeral Chapel on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A funeral service will be held at the Braintree Peck Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 1 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make donations to the South Shore Hospice, 30 Reservoir Pond Rd, Rockland, MA 02370.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store